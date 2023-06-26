AEW's Kenny Omega Reflects On Forbidden Door 2023 Loss To Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay defeated Kenny Omega last night at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 to capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship for the second time in his career. Ospreay's victory came after interference from Don Callis, who had been ejected from the ringside area earlier in the title clash. Omega took to social media to comment on the defeat.

"I lost and Will was the better man tonight," Omega said on Twitter. "The US belt is in good hands. Keep Don away from it."

Omega had initially defeated Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4. Ospreay eventually earned his rematch by overcoming Hiroshi Tanahashi and Lance Archer, respectively, in a tournament to determine the next challenger for the gold. Omega — who is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling as a performer and EVP — said that he had returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling to show Ospreay how to fill his shoes.

It has been a turbulent few weeks for Omega, however, with his longtime associate Callis turning on him during his steel cage match with Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley on the May 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Omega and the rest of The Elite went on to lose an Anarchy in the Arena match against the BCC's Moxley, Bryan Danielson, reigning ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view later that month in Las Vegas, Nevada.