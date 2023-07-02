Seth Rollins Shouts Out WWE Stylist King Troi On TODAY Show

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his wife, former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch, were guests on the popular morning talk show, "TODAY." The two WWE Superstars were there to promote the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event, Money in the Bank.

During the interview, Rollins gave a shout-out to WWE stylist King Troi. As most know, Rollins isn't just known for his in-ring ability, but also for having a unique and flashy style inside and outside of the ring.

"You know what, I can't take all the credit," said Rollins. "I do make it look good, but I do got a stylist, his name is King Troi. He does all the work for me, and I just make it look good."

It's interesting to mention that earlier this month Troi equally praised Rollins on Twitter after a fan said that, "he did it again" with the outfit choice. "Thank you.....all him he's the perfect muse," Troi wrote.

Besides worrying about what he's going to wear at Money in the Bank, Rollins is also going to have to worry about his opponent — Judgment Day member Finn Balor. Rollins will be putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the Irish star. "The Visionary" is the inaugural champion of the newly-minted title, winning it after defeating AJ Styles in the tournament finals at Night of the Champions on May 27.

Money in the Bank is set for this Saturday, July 1 in London, England at the O2 Arena. Lynch will also be having a match that night as she's part of the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.