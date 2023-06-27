WWE Raw Ratings Up For Money In The Bank Go-Home Show Despite Strong Competition
Last week, "WWE Raw" viewership returned to normal levels with the end of the NBA and NHL playoff competition, but this week, a monkey wrench was thrown in the mix with the deciding game of the College World Series on ESPN. Previously, "Raw" easily beat the college baseball championships, but the title-deciding game is a much bigger deal. So how did they do?
According to reporting from ShowbuzzDaily as well as Wrestlenomics on both their Twitter and Patreon pages, the June 26 "Raw" averaged 1,973,000 viewers overall across its three hours, approximately 791,000 were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49. The latter figure translates to a 0.61 rating in P18-49, which earned WWE's flagship second place among ShowbuzzDaily's rankings of the day's cable originals, behind the College World Series, which scored a 0.85. Those numbers for "Raw" and the baseball game also beat out everything that aired in broadcast prime time on Monday, which topped out at a 0.40 for "Claim to Fame" on ABC.
Big Ratings Gains For Raw
For a more extensive picture, the Wrestlenomics Patreon page tracks how "Raw" did in various demographics in relation to the median of the prior four weeks' numbers. By that metric, all of the news was good, with only positive movement. The biggest percentage change came in male viewers aged 12 to 34, with a 46 percent increase over the median. Female viewers aged 12 to 34, meanwhile, jumped 26 percent from the median, trailed by adults aged 18 to 34 at 23 percent, women aged 18 to 49 at 19 percent, adults aged 25 to 54 at 17 percent, and total viewers at 15 percent. Adults aged 18 to 49 and men aged 18 to 49 trailed with 12 percent gains over the median, with the remaining demos being within Nielsen's stated ten-percent margin of error.
It should be noted that on Tuesday morning, ShowbuzzDaily announced that the site will cease publishing TV ratings updates at the end of the week, so rankings may not be available starting next week. Among the other sites that track TV ratings, it's not always clear which source ShowbuzzDaily, so it's unclear what information will be available regularly beyond what Wrestlenomics reports.