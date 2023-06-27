WWE Raw Ratings Up For Money In The Bank Go-Home Show Despite Strong Competition

Last week, "WWE Raw" viewership returned to normal levels with the end of the NBA and NHL playoff competition, but this week, a monkey wrench was thrown in the mix with the deciding game of the College World Series on ESPN. Previously, "Raw" easily beat the college baseball championships, but the title-deciding game is a much bigger deal. So how did they do?

According to reporting from ShowbuzzDaily as well as Wrestlenomics on both their Twitter and Patreon pages, the June 26 "Raw" averaged 1,973,000 viewers overall across its three hours, approximately 791,000 were in the "key demo" most valued by advertisers, adults aged 18 to 49. The latter figure translates to a 0.61 rating in P18-49, which earned WWE's flagship second place among ShowbuzzDaily's rankings of the day's cable originals, behind the College World Series, which scored a 0.85. Those numbers for "Raw" and the baseball game also beat out everything that aired in broadcast prime time on Monday, which topped out at a 0.40 for "Claim to Fame" on ABC.