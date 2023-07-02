Busted Open: Bully Ray Fantasy Books AEW Spot With Jungle Boy, Hook And Taz

Sunday night's jaw-dropping turn of events between "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry and HOOK left viewers fixated on a potential feud between the pair — but there was another clear star of the show, sitting some ways away from where the action unfolded.

After falling short against IWGP Heavyweight Champion SANADA at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in Toronto, Perry would take out his frustrations on tag team partner and close friend HOOK, earning a chorus of boos from the raucous crowd. But perhaps the most interesting part of the angle came from the commentary desk, with an emotional Taz exclaiming "holy s***" and claiming Perry had made a huge mistake by turning on the "Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" and making a new enemy in the process. The former ECW Champion would also step away from announcing the remainder of the pay-per-view.

On a recent edition of "Busted Open" on Sirius XM, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised his long-time friend for adding a sense of realism to the moment.

"The star of that angle last night ... wasn't Jungle Boy. It was Taz," he said. "And not because Taz tried to steal the segment, it's just that it was impossible for the way Taz reacted ... for him not to be the star of the show. Taz did something last night that we don't see Taz do: he took off his glasses. For the first time maybe since the inception of AEW, you saw Peter Senerchia, father of Tyler Senerchia, and I'm using their names for a reason –- that's what we dealt with last night."