Gallus Defeat Malik Blade & Idris Enofe, Retain WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) have once again retained the WWE "NXT" Tag Team Championship. During week two of the WWE "NXT" special, Gold Rush, Gallus defeated Malik Blade and Idris Enofe to retain their titles.

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo was one of the factors why Gallus retained the titles. After Blade tied Wolfgang up in the ropes, Lorenzo appeared, while the referee was too busy trying to free Wolfgang. Lorenzo tried to attack Coffey, but instead hit Enofe. The interference led Gallus to hit their finisher for the win.

Blade and Enofe earned tonight's title match after they defeated Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs and Hank Walker and Tank Ledger in a Number One Contenders match during week one of Gold Rush.

Gallus has been the "NXT" Tag Team Champion since defeating then-champions The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in a Fatal Four Way match at NXT Vegenance Day on February 4. The other two teams were Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) and Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson).