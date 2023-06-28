AEW To Announce More Pairings For Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament On Dynamite

A week after naming AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole as the first team in the upcoming Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament, AEW will announce more random pairings on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

On last week's show, Tony Schiavone revealed MJF and Cole as the first team in the tourney, much to the dismay of the two rivals. As such, it's entirely possible that several other foes are forced to team up as part of the tourney, reminiscent of WCW's Lethal Lottery Tournament in the early 1990s that created odd pairings such as Vader and Cactus Jack and Ricky Steamboat and Lord Steven Regal – who, much like MJF and Cole — were in rivalries at the time.

To that end, fans on social media have floated the possibility of teams such as Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, and Ethan Page and Matt Hardy participating in the tourney, especially given their recent history and friends-turned-foes dynamic. While the rules of the tourney have yet to be disclosed, AEW has confirmed that the winners will receive a shot at FTR's AEW World Tag Team Championship. It's also unknown if the winners of the qualifying bouts will advance to a match similar to the Battlebowl Battle Royal, which was the final round in the aforementioned Lethal Lottery Tournament that ran through the 1990s.

Also on tonight's "Dynamite," Jon Moxley will square off against Tomohiro Ishii, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will wrestle Sting and Darby Allin in a Tornado Tag Team Match, and Dr. Britt Baker will face Ruby Soho in an Owen Hart Foundation Cup Women's Tournament Quarterfinal bout. Furthermore, AEW has announced that "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will address his actions at Forbidden Door, where he turned on HOOK, his former tag team partner. Tonight's fallout episode from Forbidden Door will emanate from FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada