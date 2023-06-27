Booker T On Why An AEW Feud With Chris Jericho Would Be Ideal For Sting's Retirement
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door saw two legends in Sting and Chris Jericho compete against one another for the very first time. Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, "The Hall of Fame," WWE veteran Booker T seemed to like what he saw, suggesting that Jericho would be the perfect opponent to finish out Sting's career.
"I tell you what, if it was a match to go out on, and the guy to actually do it with — you couldn't find a better guy than Chris Jericho," Booker said. "[Sting] knows Chris can go out there and take him to that place he wants to go, and take him to that place where he's seen a certain way, especially in this last match. I think if anybody could do that, ... it would be Chris Jericho." Booker stated that there are likely many younger talent who could step into that position as well, but Jericho could be absolutely trusted to deliver.
"Chris Jericho and I, we've had several matches throughout my career," Booker continued. "And I tell you, there's not a guy that I could trust more than Chris Jericho to go out there and work solely for that match and the fans only."
Sting's Retirement Is Coming... But He Isn't Sure When
Though he hasn't yet mentioned Jericho as a possible opponent for his final match, Sting has openly discussed his impending in-ring retirement. The former WCW star is 64 years old and started wrestling nearly 40 years ago. Sting recently shut down the idea that his retirement was coming as soon as AEW's All In show at Wembley Stadium in August, saying he wanted to "continue on" for the time being.
One thing that "The Icon" sees as a certainty is that Darby Allin will be involved in his retirement match, and Sting believes more people will be added when the time comes. Earlier this year, Sting teased that he had ideas about who else could get involved in the match, but opted to let it play out rather than ruin the surprise for fans.
Forbidden Door saw Sting team with Allin as well as Tetsuya Naito of NJPW to take on Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki. Sting and company found themselves victorious, though the match was wedged in a difficult spot between Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega and the main event between Kazuchika Okada and Bryan Danielson.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame with Booker T" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.