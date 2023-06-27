Booker T On Why An AEW Feud With Chris Jericho Would Be Ideal For Sting's Retirement

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door saw two legends in Sting and Chris Jericho compete against one another for the very first time. Speaking on the latest edition of his podcast, "The Hall of Fame," WWE veteran Booker T seemed to like what he saw, suggesting that Jericho would be the perfect opponent to finish out Sting's career.

"I tell you what, if it was a match to go out on, and the guy to actually do it with — you couldn't find a better guy than Chris Jericho," Booker said. "[Sting] knows Chris can go out there and take him to that place he wants to go, and take him to that place where he's seen a certain way, especially in this last match. I think if anybody could do that, ... it would be Chris Jericho." Booker stated that there are likely many younger talent who could step into that position as well, but Jericho could be absolutely trusted to deliver.

"Chris Jericho and I, we've had several matches throughout my career," Booker continued. "And I tell you, there's not a guy that I could trust more than Chris Jericho to go out there and work solely for that match and the fans only."