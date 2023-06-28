AEW Dynamite Preview 6/28: Forbidden Door Fallout, Moxley Vs. Ishii & More

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" at FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, will deal with the fallout from this past weekend's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 pay-per-view.

Fans are set to hear from reigning AEW World Champion MJF and his current rival, Adam Cole. "The Salt of the Earth" successfully retained the AEW World Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi on Sunday night at Forbidden Door, while Cole was not cleared to face Tom Lawlor due to an illness. Also, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, who turned on HOOK after he tasted defeat in his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against SANADA, will address his actions.

This evening's in-ring action will see Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley collide with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Tomohiro Ishii. It'll be the first time Moxley and Ishii have battled in a one-on-one bout since their clash in 2019's G1 Climax. Additionally, former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. takes on The Outcasts' Ruby Soho in a women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match.

And finally, Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will go up against Sting and Darby Allin in a tornado tag team match. Jericho requested the bout during the Forbidden Door post-show media scrum after he, Guevara, and Minoru Suzuki lost to Sting, Allin, and Tetsuya Naito in a trios clash at Sunday's co-promoted pay-per-view.