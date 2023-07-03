Bully Ray Compares Britt Baker & Thunder Rosa's AEW Feud To Two WWE Legends

Heated rivalries were a topic of conversation between Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray during a recent episode of "Busted Open" when the subject of Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker came up. LaGreca once again sang the praises of their Lights Out match from March 2021 before Ray compared the former champions to that of WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart.

"Britt and Thunder are each other's Shawn and Bret," Ray said. "What it's going to take to get those women to realize that, I have no idea. But that's the truth. They bring out the best in each other because they don't like each other that much. And anybody can say whatever they want. 'Oh, it's water under the bridge. I apologized, this, that, and the other.' They don't like each other, period. Great, I'm glad you don't like each other because it's going to make for a better match."

While Ray was a fan of their previous matches and wants to see them make amends, he's not sure what would motivate Rosa and Baker to have another match together.

Ray stated, "But what's the motivation? I'm just throwing out numbers here. If Britt Baker makes $100,000 wrestling for AEW, and Thunder Rosa makes $100,000 a year wrestling for AEW, and they don't like each other, cannot be in the same room as one another, why would they want to wrestle each other? What's the upside for either one of them?"

LaGreca isn't sure they need motivation, while Ray said that today's wrestlers are too focused on star ratings instead of money. He also believes that money isn't a big factor to Tony Khan like it is for Vince McMahon.

