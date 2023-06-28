Zoey Stark On Working With Trish Stratus In Her First WWE Ladder Match

Former "WWE NXT" star Zoey Stark has made quite the impression following her debut on the main roster in May alongside Trish Stratus, and now she's set to compete alongside the legend in Stratus' first-ever ladder match at the Money In The Bank premium live event this weekend in London.

Stark recently spoke with "WWE Deutschland's" Sebastian Hack about ladder matches being a sort of cornerstone in her own career in "NXT," and how she has actually been the one helping Stratus before they both compete for the Money In The Bank briefcase.

"She's helping me out in everything else. This is Trish's first ladder match. She's never been in a ladder match ever. So really, I'm helping her out in this," Stark told Hack.

Stark also said it's been "everything" to work with Stratus since being called up to the main roster in the WWE Draft.

"It really means everything, because ... there's a rocket strapped to me right now, you know?" she said. "So being by Trish Stratus, I literally get to sit there and pick her brain and figure out what's the next step and she's helping me along the way. I don't think there really is a better person to kind of learn under."