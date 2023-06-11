Zoey Stark Discusses Her Transition To WWE Main Roster, Working With Trish Stratus

Upon her move up from "WWE NXT" to the main roster, Zoey Stark has begun building a mini-winning streak, going 3-0 in the ring since making her "Raw" debut last month. Of course, Stark's momentum has also been elevated by her recent alliance with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, whom Stark assisted to victory at Night of Champions on May 27.

During a recent appearance on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast, Stark opened up about her ongoing adjustment to the main roster and how Stratus has helped ease the process for her. "It's a difficult transition to try and figure out because now you're having to do a lot more travel Sunday through Tuesday for me, at least right now. So, it's an interesting change having to figure out my new schedule and everything. And now for some reason, I can't remember the days of the week," Stark said. "I'm having a really hard time with that."

Luckily for Stark, she has a WWE legend by her side to guide her through the transition process, which Stark believes has been very beneficial to her. When asked to explain what she's learned from Stratus so far, Stark pointed out the confidence that Stratus has brought out in her.

"[I've learned] how to show the confidence and not [let] anyone get in your way. After every match or after every promo, she's sitting there, she's helping me. She's critiquing me, telling me when to slow down. In every little aspect, she's really been a big mentor so far," Stark said.

In addition to Stratus, Stark has the support of another WWE Hall of Famer — Mark Henry — who touted Stark as a future world champion. So far, it appears that Stark may very well be on her way to capturing championship gold. On the June 5 episode of "Raw," Stark secured her spot in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match as she defeated Natalya with the help of her new mentor. Should Stark go on to win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase, she will guarantee herself a future title opportunity.

