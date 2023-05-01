Mark Henry Calls Zoey Stark A Future World Champion In WWE

Zoey Stark has been on a roll lately. In addition to being drafted to "WWE Raw" in the 2023 WWE Draft, the superstar has been receiving praise from all over the pro wrestling world for her work in "NXT." Recently, former WWE Women's Champion and Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James expressed her support for the one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and declared that she's ready for the main roster. Now, the legendary Mark Henry has proclaimed that Stark has all the makings of a future world champion.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, "The World's Strongest Man" shared that he has nothing but love for Stark. In addition to predicting championships in her future on the red brand, he compared her to all-time great competitors Jazz, Bret "Hitman" Hart, and the Iron Shiek.

"If Jazz was in wrestling today, she would be a megastar because of her abilities and... her no-nonsense approach. Zoey has that no-nonsense, 'I'm gonna kick your ass' personality with the skills of a Bret Hart or Iron Sheik. A shooter that meets good, balanced wrestling. I just don't see why she wouldn't be champion. [And she] has that Iron Shiek thing where she has the ability to make people go 'I just hate her.'"

Henry concluded by saying that Stark could be a "crossover superstar" that follows a similar path to Charlotte Flair. The up-and-coming superstar still has a long way to go until she reaches 14 world titles like "The Queen," but time will tell if the legend's predictions come to fruition, possibly even at the expense of Flair herself.