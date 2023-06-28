Orange Cassidy To Team With Keith Lee, El Hijo Del Vikingo On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's edition of "AEW Dynamite" has just received a definite shot of chaos (the concept in physics, not the faction) as a trios team was formed in the locker room earlier today.

AEW announced that International Champion Orange Cassidy will team with Keith Lee and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo to take on the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia and his fellow sports entertainers Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. A furious Garcia challenged Cassidy earlier today, with Cassidy assembling his team with seemingly random members of the locker room, first finding Lee and then finding Vikingo. Cassidy gave Vikingo his trademark thumbs up, which Vikingo responded to in kind.

Cassidy is coming off a victory over Garcia, pinning the young star to retain his title in a four-way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door that also involved Ring of Honor Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata and NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr.

The match isn't the only trios match set for tonight's show, as The Elite's Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and "Hangman" Adam Page will be teaming up to take on a yet-to-be-announced trio on tonight's "Dynamite" in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.