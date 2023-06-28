Hangman Page And Young Bucks Teaming Up For Trios Match On AEW Dynamite

It was, mostly, a good Sunday evening for Elite members "Hangman" Adam Page and the Young Bucks. While there was some friction between them and Eddie Kingston, the trio, alongside Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii, ultimately had a successful Forbidden Door, defeating the Blackpool Combat Club, Shota Umino, and Konosuke Takeshita in ten-man tag team action.

It appears The Elite is ready to keep the momentum going. Wednesday afternoon, AEW announced on Twitter that Page and the Bucks will be competing tonight in trios action on "AEW Dynamite." No opponents have been announced for the trio as of this writing.

Coming off a huge ppv win in a great match this past Sunday at #ForbiddenDoor, #HangmanPage and the @youngbucks will team up again for a trios match TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite! Don't miss Wednesday Night Dynamite LIVE from Hamilton, Ontario

TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/qCxbbK6o1B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 28, 2023

This will be the second time in three weeks that the Bucks and Page have teamed together in trios action since reuniting back in May; they previously defeated BCC members Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta on the June 14 episode of "Dynamite." In addition to that match and Sunday's ten-man tag, the trio also teamed together at Anarchy in the Arena, alongside fellow Elite member Kenny Omega, where they were defeated by the BCC at Double or Nothing.

Regarding Omega, the former AEW World Champion has notably not been advertised for tonight's "Dynamite," and it remains unclear whether he will accompany The Elite for this match. "Dynamite" comes only days after Omega's violent match with Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door, which saw the involvement of Omega's former manager and mentor turned enemy, Don Callis, get involved, leading to Omega taking a screwdriver to the head, and a Tiger Driver '91. Ospreay later pinned Omega to win back the IWGP United States Championship.