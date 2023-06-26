Backstage Details On Kenny Omega/Will Ospreay At Forbidden Door, Health Of Performers

If Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay hadn't made a statement already in a much-talked-about Wrestle Kingdom 17 match in January, their rematch last night at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door would have done the trick. The day after, fans are still buzzing about their brutal battle — with the bout well-received backstage in the locker rooms of both AEW and NJPW. According to Fightful Select, both combatants received standing ovations following the match upon walking through the curtain — a match they carefully laid out in order to give it a much different feel from their January encounter.

But as highly regarded as last night's co-main event was, it isn't without its critics who have also questioned some of the more dangerous moments in the match, such as Omega being on the receiving end of a Tiger Driver '91 near the end of the match. Despite such risks, Omega and Ospreay are both said to have emerged from the match in relatively good health, with Omega even telling several within AEW that he was just fine afterward.

With Ospreay's victory over Omega last night, the pair have split their series of matches so far this year at one a piece. As such, a rubber match between the two to conclude their trilogy would appear to be a viable option, perhaps for All In later this summer. Last night, Ospreay expressed a serious interest in being involved, given that the show takes place in Wembley Stadium in his home country of the U.K.