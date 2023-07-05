Tiffany Stratton On Most Memorable Finish Of Her WWE Career

Tiffany Stratton is the current "WWE NXT" Women's Champion. The 24-year-old defeated Chase U's Thea Hail on the second week of "NXT's" Gold Rush special on June 27 to extend her reign as the titleholder. Stratton was recently asked about the most memorable time she hit her "Prettiest Moonsault Ever" finishing move.

"I would have to say definitely at Battleground when I won the title," Stratton said on the "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" podcast. "My moonsault, that was the best moonsault I have ever done, and it was on the pay-per-view.

"It was for the title. It was when it mattered the most. And the fact that I could pull that off after a 16-minute match is insane to me."

The "NXT" Battleground premium live event took place on May 28 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell in Lowell, Massachusetts. Stratton overcame Lyra Valkyria to win the finals of the vacant "NXT" Women's Championship tournament at that event. The "Buff Barbie Doll" defeated Gigi Dolin and Roxanne Perez, respectively, en route to the deciding title bout. The belt was previously held by Indi Hartwell, who vacated the gold after being called up to the main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out of Character with Ryan Satin" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

