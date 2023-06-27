Tiffany Stratton Retains Women's Championship Against Thea Hail On WWE NXT

Tiffany Stratton is still at the tippy top.

Week Two of "WWE NXT" Gold Rush kicked off with an "NXT" Women's Championship match between Stratton, the defending titleholder, and Chase U's Thea Hail. Hail's title shot was secured three weeks ago, as she outlasted 17 other women to win a number one contender's battle royal, and her momentum continued to roll as she defeated Cora Jade in singles competition a week later. That momentum has been halted, though, as Stratton shifted the tide in her favor Tuesday night.

Late in the match, Hail had trapped Stratton in the Kimura Lock, and Stratton tapped. Unfortunately for Hail, the referee was preoccupied with an argumentative Drew Gulak and failed to see Stratton's tap out. Hail herself then began arguing with the referee, which paved the way for Stratton to surprise her with a roll-up and gain the pinfall to retain the "NXT" Women's Championship.

In the wake of Hail's loss, Gulak and Charlie Dempsey entered the ring to seemingly comfort Hail. Their true intentions were soon revealed, though, as they began attacking Duke Hudson — until Andre Chase returned to make the save.