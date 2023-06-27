Andre Chase Returns On WWE NXT, Rejoins Chase U Against Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey

The "Chase" in Chase U has returned.

On Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT," Chase U's Thea Hail was unsuccessful in challenging "NXT" Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. Following the match, Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak attacked Duke Hudson, overwhelming the Chase U strongman with their numbers, prompting Andre Chase to make his triumphant, surprise return, helping Hudson fight off the terrible twosome.

Chase had not been seen on "NXT" since a loss to Bron Breakker at the "NXT Spring Breakin'" special at the end of April. Following the loss, Chase tweeted out a statement that seemed to be a goodbye to the developmental brand, writing "It's been a helluva ride" about his "NXT" run, followed by the quote "New beginnings are often disguised as painful endings."

Chase coming to the aid of Hudson against Gulak and Dempsey creates an interesting parallel between the two tandems, as both teams are longtime stalwarts of the American independent scene – Gulak being a former CZW Champion, while Chase had tremendous independent success as Harlem Bravado – mentoring new talent. Chase and Hudson recently competed, albeit unsuccessfully, for the "NXT" Tag Team Titles at the Vengeance Day event in February.