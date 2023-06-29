Health Update On AEW's Britt Baker & Adam Cole After Both Miss Matches This Week

Adam Cole was not cleared to perform in his scheduled match against Tom Lawlor at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past Sunday night due to an illness. According to Bryan Alvarez, who was speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cole was at a Comic Con over the weekend and flew into Toronto, Ontario, Canada, for his Forbidden Door bout. However, he became sick and was reportedly vomiting.

It's said that Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. — Cole's wife — is now also unwell and throwing up. The former AEW Women's World Champion was pulled from her scheduled Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match against The Outcasts' Ruby Soho on "AEW Dynamite" last night. Baker and Soho are now set to collide next Wednesday.

Cole returned to AEW programming last night on "Dynamite" in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He was involved in a backstage segment with reigning AEW World Champion MJF, where "The Salt of the Earth" congratulated Cole on getting sick for Forbidden Door.

The champion then suggested that the pair hang out this weekend as he thinks they got off on the wrong foot; Cole ended up agreeing to the proposal. MJF and Cole are due to team up in the upcoming AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.