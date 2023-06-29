Backstage Update On WWE Prospect Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson made another appearance on this week's episode of "WWE NXT." The Olympic gold medalist was seen training Eddy Thorpe ahead of his "NXT" Underground match with Damon Kemp — his real-life brother — next Tuesday night. Dave Meltzer has now provided an update on the young athlete's progress in WWE while speaking on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show.

"I have heard from people who say that Gable is picking things up, and he's gonna end up better than a lot of people originally thought," Meltzer said.

Meltzer recently claimed that Steveson is still focused on his amateur wrestling career, having aspirations to compete at next year's Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Steveson is due to compete at the upcoming amateur wrestling US Open Championships in September. Prior to his first appearance on "NXT" last week, the longtime wrestling journalist noted that Steveson had been told that "he's very close" to being used by WWE.

Steveson first signed a NIL (Next In Line) deal with WWE in 2021. The 23-year-old made his first appearance for the Stamford-based promotion on the first night of WrestleMania 38, being introduced to the fans by Stephanie McMahon. The following night, Steveson gave Chad Gable a suplex after he had performed in a triple threat match — alongside Alpha Academy partner Otis — for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. He would then make an appearance during Kurt Angle's birthday celebration on the December 9, 2022, episode of "WWE SmackDown."

