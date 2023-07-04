LA Knight Explains How Frustration Leads To His Authenticity In WWE

LA Knight is a rising star within WWE, garnering phenomenal crowd reactions in recent weeks on "WWE SmackDown." Making an appearance on "My Love Letter to Wrestling," the 40-year-old Knight detailed his journey to WWE from Impact Wrestling, including a frustrating mistake along the way.

"[Going to Impact] was the first time I'd seen real money ... in wrestling," Knight said. "Yeah, there's a lot of fondness there. There's also a lot of frustration that I didn't leave sooner. And not because there was an issue there, necessarily, but just because I had the opportunity to come [to WWE] earlier. But I was lured in by that evil, evil money."

The WWE star said that he eventually felt he reached his limit in Impact, and he realized he would be able to maximize his potential by going to the larger company. However, Knight revealed that he still carries a lot of frustration, partially because he says there are people who have tried to "kill" his career.

"There's a lot of anger, there's a lot of frustration, but there's also a lot of vindication at this point," Knight continued. "[Wrestling] is my biggest love and my biggest frustration."