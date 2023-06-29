LA Knight Fans Should Hear What Freddie Prinze Jr. Has To Say About WWE MITB 2023

With WWE Money in the Bank coming up this Saturday, Freddie Prinze Jr. took some time to discuss his predictions for the event during a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie."

When it came time for Prinze Jr. and his friend Jeff to pick a winner for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, the former WWE writer explained the logic behind LA Knight possibly not winning despite having major fan support.

"Here's what's creepy is that your fear — it's not that I think this — I know for a fact that your fear is one-hundred percent warranted because I've seen Vince know what the crowd wants and then not give it to them on purpose and laugh about it," Prinze Jr. said. He believes that Vince McMahon being back involved with WWE creative could lead to Knight not being victorious in London, however, he still chose Knight as his prediction anyway.

In order for Knight to win, not only will he have to get past McMahon's possible negative outlook on him, but he'll also have to outlast Logan Paul, Damian Priest, Butch, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The good news for Knight fans is that he's currently a betting odds favorite according to BetOnline.

Just last week, Dave Meltzer noted that there were higher-ups in WWE pushing for Knight to have a breakout moment on the heels of Logan Paul being a last-minute addition to the bout. Meanwhile, for the women's ladder match, it appears that IYO SKY is a favorite in both the betting odds and behind the scenes.

