Kevin Owens Compares WWE Career Milestones With Sami Zayn & Stone Cold Steve Austin

Main-eventing WrestleMania is considered one of the highest honors a professional wrestler can achieve. As such, asking a two-time main eventer like Kevin Owens to pick a favorite would be tantamount to asking a parent to choose between their children. Talking with Love Wrestling, Owens was asked that exact question, and while his response suggested that both matches were near and dear to his heart, he did ultimately pick a favorite.

"It sounds like I'm trying to get out of it easily [from answering the question], but there's really no words to describe either experience," Owens said. "The best way I can describe it, is when I look back at both of these nights, I kinda can't believe they happened, you know? That I found myself in those situations, in that spot, getting to do that, and the circumstances [of] both years were so incredible." Owens proceeded to give his WrestleMania 38 match against Steve Austin the edge over his WrestleMania 39 tag team title victory with Sami Zayn "by very little" due to the sheer fact that "Stone Cold" returned from retirement after nearly two decades.

"I think it's still more unbelievable to me that I wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin 19 years after his last match — in the main event of WrestleMania," Owens admitted. "That's just ... I don't know. It's one of those pinch yourself to make sure it's real kinda moment. I've done that a lot over the last year-and-a-half since it happened. But, both those moments are things I'll look back on when I'm done and think, 'I was very, very lucky to get to experience those things.'"

