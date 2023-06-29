Filthy Tom Lawlor Says This AEW Star Will Be Bigger Than LA Knight In 5 Years

LA Knight is one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling today, but not everyone is fully buying the hype. Speaking on "The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish," NJPW star "Filthy" Tom Lawlor was asked who would be the bigger star five years from today — Knight or current AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

"MJF," Lawlor responded. "I'm not saying that everybody even needs to do this, because in the history of wrestling you surely have not needed to do this to be successful, but I couldn't see LA Knight having a 60-minute match with anyone like MJF has been able to. ... LA Knight's biggest downside is, unfortunately, the same one we're dealing with, Bobby — age."

Knight is currently 40 years old, having spent the earlier part of his career in places like NWA and Impact Wrestling, where he was known as Eli Drake. Additionally, the former Million Dollar Champion had a shorter stint with WWE from 2013 to 2014 that didn't work out. Fish disagreed with Lawlor's take on Knight, however, stating his belief that the WWE performer was well-rounded and had all the tools to be a star.

"The thing that won me over the most ... [was], seeing him on 'SmackDown,' his athleticism has jumped off the page to me," Fish said. "I figured he was a decent athlete, but we're talking [a] vertical-leap-to-the-top-rope [kind of athlete]."

Both stars are set to be in action this weekend, with Knight scheduled to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank match this Sunday, while MJF will wrestle for the first time on "AEW Collision" this Saturday. Many are hoping Knight walks away from the event with the briefcase in hand, with Knight even discussing options for a cash-in should he win the match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.