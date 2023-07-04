Tiffany Stratton Elaborates On Sources Of Inspiration For WWE Character

WWE star Tiffany Stratton is only a couple of years into her wrestling career, but the 24-year-old has already become a standout performer on "WWE NXT." Stratton has said that her WWE character features a lot of herself, and has previously cited Paris Hilton and Sharpay Evans from "High School Musical" as inspirations. Appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," the "WWE NXT" Women's Champion elaborated on how those figures inspire her current wrestling character.

"I draw a lot of inspiration from Sharpay Evans from 'High School Musical 3'," Stratton said. "I don't know if you're familiar, but I'm a big 'High School Musical' fan, I guess you could say. And then I also draw [inspiration] from Paris Hilton. I kind of like her style the most. Character-wise, personality-wise, I would say I draw from Sharpay Evans from 'High School Musical.'" The "NXT" star also revealed that one prominent element of her presentation came directly from the character.

"I stole the 'toodles' from her," Stratton continued. "I always say 'toodles,' and I kind of got that from her — from Sharpay." As for Hilton, Stratton shared that she admired her both for her iconic celebrity status while Stratton was growing up, as well as the mature woman that she sees Hilton as today. Stratton went on to discuss the development of her character during her time at the WWE Performance Center.

"In the very beginning — his name is AJ Winkler, he's a coach at the PC — he helped me a lot," Stratton said. "He helped me with my character moments. Honestly, he was kind of like Tiffany, but in the male form. We kind of joked about it a lot." Stratton listed Sara Amato, Fit Finlay, Terry Taylor, and Norman Smiley as Performance Center coaches that have been integral to her career so far.