Hulk Hogan On When He Should Have Retired From Professional Wrestling

Hulk Hogan is a divisive figure inside and outside the professional wrestling world. In a new interview with Men's Health, Hogan reflected on his longevity, and how that longevity was born out of obsession as opposed to comfort.

"I wrestled almost 40 years, off and on, and I probably should have quit at the 20-year mark," Hogan said, noting that the rigors of professional wrestling left him broken, "but with Hulkamania running wild all those years and then when I turned into a bad guy and became 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan, it was like jumping on another lightning bolt and I had no idea that we were going to reinvent the wrestling business."

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer admits that the second life that his heel turn gave his career became something of an addiction.

"I got hooked, I got sucked in, and I rode that thing until it dropped," Hogan said.

Despite the predetermined nature of professional wrestling, landing on his hip and tailbone to deliver a running leg drop almost every night left Hogan in need of copious medical intervention.

"Wrestling has been really tough on my body with multiple surgeries and injuries," he concluded. "Nobody gave me the memo that this stuff was fake."

Hogan recently spoke out against those that refer to the wrestling business as "a work," noting that the business aspect of professional wrestling was very real to the former WWE Champion, as ultimately the predetermined wins and losses still factored into how much money a wrestler would make.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Men's Health with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.