Konnan On What WWE Is Doing Better Than AEW

Konnan recently shared his opinions about WWE and how he feels it is doing a better job than AEW at the moment, while on his "Keepin it 100" podcast. The former WCW star believes that AEW can't do cliffhangers like WWE.

The conversation about cliffhangers and angles started because of the main event match between CM Punk and FTR, and Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe during the debut episode of "AEW Collision."

"I hate to do this because they always say that, 'Oh you're s**king WWE,'" said Konnan. "When WWE sucked, we buried them every f***ing week. When they say that you don't bury Rey or Dominik, like when Rey did that eye angle, I buried him. You know what I'm saying. So at the end of the day, WWE does such a better job at leaving cliffhangers and doing angles throughout the show. It's not that hard if you have been watching wrestling your whole life like Tony [Khan] has or the guys around them."

Konnan felt that the premiere episode of "Collision" had a better pace than other past "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" episodes. Before the show aired, Konnan had expressed that the promotion shouldn't add another show to its plate because of the booking issues. He was vocal about Khan needing help with booking and how he should let the wrestlers write their own stuff.

The pro wrestling legend should know a thing or two about the subject since he has been the long-time head booker of one of the biggest pro wrestling promotions in Mexico — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Keepin it 100" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.