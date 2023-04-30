Konnan Says That A New TV Show Is 'The Last Thing' AEW Needs

While we're in the middle of the 2023 WWE Draft, there are also rumors that a brand split may be coming to AEW. As a result of the events following the All Out 2022 media scrum, it has been reported that CM Punk will star in the company's third television show, which is supposedly called "AEW Collision," so that he's separated from The Elite and others who no longer wish to work with him. Though it's currently unclear how true this is, Konnan weighed in by declaring the whole thing to be unnecessary.

During a bonus episode of K100 w/ Konnan and Disco, the renowned wrestler and promoter shared that he heard the rumors about Tony Khan's company producing another two-hour wrestling show on Saturdays. Although, he doesn't think that it needs to happen. Instead, the promotion should focus on improving the four shows that they already put on each week — "Dynamite," "Rampage," "Dark," and "Ring of Honor."

"I've heard that this might happen and it may be true, but that's the last thing they need, another show," said Konnan. "[Tony] needs to let people help him book these shows. Let them write their own sh*t and you edit it."

He continued by saying that the brand split due to Punk's status is also a miscalculation. Speaking with the voice of experience, Konnan said that "time heals all wounds and, at the end of the day, they'll do it for business." Though it may not happen right away since the fallout is still fresh, the host feels like breaking up the roster would cause more problems than it would ultimately solve. And if that's the case, then it won't even matter how much money Khan, Punk, or the Elite are making.