Matt Hardy Compares Superkicks Of Adam Cole, The Young Bucks & Rob Van Dam

If you watch professional wrestling, chances are you've seen a superkick. Between WWE and AEW right now, there's a pretty good chance you see at least one every week if not every hour or so, depending on the talent involved.

AEW star Matt Hardy has weighed in on the move and has discussed the superkicks of AEW's Adam Cole and The Young Bucks, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, and how it feels to take the move having worked with all four stars.

"It's good, very similar to the Bucks," he answered when asked how a superkick from Cole felt on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "I'm okay with it."

During the episode, Hardy and host Jon Alba were watching ROH Supercard of Honor VII from 2013 when ROH World Television Champion Matt Taven managed to retain his title in a Triple Threat Elimination match against Adam Cole and Hardy himself. That's when the jab at RVD came in, who took advantage of his unique style by kicking an opponent in a variety of ways.

"I would say that Bucks and Adam Cole, their superkicks are both easier than RVD's," he quipped. "Or any of his kicks."

That said, a superkick from Matt Jackson is nothing to scoff at, especially one that explodes upon impact, such as the one he delivered during Anarchy in the Arena at AEW Double or Nothing when The Elite battled Blackpool Combat Club in May.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.