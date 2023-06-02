Backstage Update On Matt Jackson's Exploding Superkick From AEW Double Or Nothing

The main event of AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view this past Sunday was an Anarchy in the Arena match between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club. The action-packed match was full of exciting stunts, callbacks, and plenty of emotion, with interference from Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis setting Wheeler Yuta up to pin Kenny Omega. One of the most memorable moments in the match saw Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks deliver a superkick to Jon Moxley that exploded upon impact, and the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on how the spot came together.

Jackson reportedly came up with the idea for the spot roughly a month ago, and had to get a Nevada State Fire Performers license in order to move forward with the stunt. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion wanted to do something that had never been done before, and seemingly went to great lengths to ensure the moment went according to plan.

Following up on Double or Nothing, the Young Bucks appeared alongside "Hangman" Adam Page on this week's "AEW Dynamite," while Omega was nowhere to be found. It was teased that Omega may be headed to Japan, possibly to recruit some help against the BCC or to make an appearance at the upcoming NJPW Dominion event taking place this weekend. As for Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks, they promised that their Double or Nothing loss won't stop them from being the heart, soul, and spirit of AEW.