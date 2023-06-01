AEW Dynamite Segment Teases Kenny Omega In Japan

Kenny Omega was absent from last night's "AEW Dynamite" following the brutal Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing this past Sunday, but it seems Omega wasn't at home resting. Speaking to Alex Marvez alongside Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page provided a somewhat cryptic update on Omega's current whereabouts.

"Kenny's hurt, Kenny's pissed off, and Kenny's out of the country — yeah," Page said. "But he's not in Canada, okay?"

Apart from Canada and the United States, the only other country that Omega has a known connection to is Japan. Page's hint could be significant for several reasons. Since early 2023, Omega's former tag team partner Kota Ibushi — a native of Japan — has been a free agent, and has openly discussed appearing in AEW. However, the former NJPW star has yet to appear. Following the betrayal of Omega's former friend and mentor Don Callis, alongside Konosuke Takeshita, now could be the perfect time for "The Cleaner" to bring his old ally into the fold. Just days ago, Omega teased bringing in "one or two friends" for some help.

In addition to that, New Japan Pro-Wrestling will hold its Dominion event this weekend. AEW's joint PPV with NJPW, Forbidden Door, takes place later this month, and the build will undoubtedly start in the coming days. Omega is a familiar face in NJPW, and it seems like a strong possibility that he could make an appearance this weekend, especially considering members of the Blackpool Combat Club are already slated to wrestle at Dominion. Whether Omega returns to America with Ibushi in tow, makes an appearance at Dominion this Sunday, or both, expect an update on his status soon with regards to a match at Forbidden Door.