Kenny Omega Teases Having 'One Or Two Friends' To Help Even The Odds After Losing Main Event At AEW Double Or Nothing

The rivalry between Blackpool Combat Club and The Elite is far from over. After his team's loss in the Anarchy In The Arena Match, Kenny Omega hinted that The Elite could call in reinforcements in their battle against Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and the rest of the BCC, especially after losing an ally in Konosuke Takeshita, who betrayed The Elite at Double or Nothing.

Omega suggested the possibility of The Elite adding more members while addressing the crowd in Las Vegas after Sunday's pay-per-view.

"I might not be the most popular guy backstage, but there is a bigger world than AEW, and I still got at least one or two really good friends that can even up the odds," Omega said. "You guys stay tuned. We are not done! This is not over!"

Kenny Omega after #AEWDoN went off the air teased having one or two really good friends that can even up the odds. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/MZRNRdBt0S — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 29, 2023

Fans on social media believe Omega's words could lead to Kazuchika Okada and/or Kota Ibushi joining forces with The Elite in a multi-man match against BCC at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2. While Okada teamed up with "The Best Bout Machine" at NJPW's New Year Dash earlier this year, Ibushi was, for years, Omega's tag team partner as part of The Golden Lovers in DDT Pro-Wrestling and NJPW. Furthermore, Ibushi recently announced that he was a free agent, meaning he could be offered a new AEW contract ahead of Forbidden Door, a rumor that has been floated for several months. In fact, Ibushi expressed interest in wrestling at August's All In event in a recent interview.

As of this writing, no matches have been confirmed for the second installment of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The event will emanate from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, on June 25. AEW and NJPW will have less than a month to build to the inter-promotional event.