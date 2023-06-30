Major Changes For WWE Raw Rumored To Be Explored When UFC Merger Finalized

WWE merged with UFC under the Endeavor umbrella back in April, but details on how the company will operate after its completion have been kept close to the vest, for the most part. However, a new report states that it could lead to some major changes being implemented on "WWE Raw."

According to the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," the merger not being finalized is delaying some of WWE's plans for its flagship Monday night show. The company reportedly wants to explore some changes when the merger is firmly in place, but the report doesn't clarify what those plans might entail.

Since the merger was announced, some fans and pundits have speculated on the possibility of WWE and UFC running crossover events. However, UFC President Dana White has stated that both companies will remain separate, and their collaborations will pertain to helping each other behind the scenes. So, it's unlikely that the aforementioned changes are related to bringing MMA stars to "Raw."

Of course, the aforementioned "Raw" changes could relate to media rights deals. Back in May, WWE CEO Nick Khan said that WWE is negotiating with networks such as Fox and USA in an effort to land the best deals possible. With that in mind, it's possible that WWE is waiting for the merger to be finalized as those types of decisions will likely require input from their new business partners.

Elsewhere, Khan has toyed with the possibility of "Raw" moving nights and making the show more adult-oriented. If that's the case, WWE officials might need to run those changes by Endeavor before they make any final decisions. It appears that the UFC merger hasn't been finalized yet, buts its completion could change the landscape of WWE programming.