Matt Hardy On How Jeff's Struggles Affect Him & Being Proud Of His Brother

During a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," the multi-time tag team champion addressed what it was like dealing with his brother Jeff Hardy's relapse and subsequent legal issues that happened a year ago.

"Obviously, Jeff relapsing, having his issue, and also getting in a substantial amount of possible trouble sucked," Hardy said. "It was rotten. It was terrible for several reasons, the first one being his health and his well-being, and him being fine and healthy and a good human being, being Jeff Hardy. He kind of lost that there again."

Hardy continued, "Then on top of that, it also affected me personally because we were connected to the hip wrestling. Obviously, we were teaming as The Hardys, and our next few months were locked in. We had planned out what we were gonna be doing, so then it kind of threw that up and I was in limbo."

Matt noted that it was challenging and he almost hates talking about how it affected their storyline because it feels selfish despite it also being a reality. Most importantly, Matt is glad Jeff straightened out his priorities and worked hard on himself. Matt believes Jeff did better with that this time around because previously, their father, who Jeff considered his hero, was on his deathbed.

"He's really put his foot down and decided to be aggressive in his sobriety as well," Matt added. "He's not going to overdo himself or overwork himself. He said that if he's going to be wrestling, it's going to be in AEW. So I'm very proud of him on that front because he really has put his foot down and he's stood up for himself, and sometimes it's hard for him to do."

