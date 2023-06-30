Matt Hardy On Bryan Danielson's Forbidden Door 2023 Performance & Wrestling Hurt

This past Sunday night at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2023, Bryan Danielson suffered a broken arm and continued to perform for 10 more minutes in his main event clash with Kazuchika Okada. "The American Dragon" emerged victorious from that bout by forcing the NJPW star to tap out, but an x-ray later revealed the extent of his injury. Matt Hardy has spoken about Danielson continuing with his match after getting hurt.

"It's crazy how once you're a lifer and you've been around doing this for a while and you're very passionate about the pro wrestling game — it's almost instinctual," Hardy said on the "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "Once you get 10 years deep or whatever, just to finish a match hurt, you're used to being hurt. I'm used to being hurt, and Bryan Danielson, he's one of those guys, too.

"I mean, he's dealt with a ton of injuries in his career, and it's unbelievable how high pain tolerance is for pro wrestlers in general. He went out there and it was a clean break, as you could see in the x-ray, and then he wrestled 10 more minutes afterward, which is quite an astounding feat, and also performing on a very high level during this 10 minutes with a legitimately fully broken bone. So I give him props for doing that, for being tough.

"At the same time, being an older individual, I also get worried about guys that go out there and they get hurt and they keep going because I worry about their wellbeing as time goes on. But I can't be one to speak on it because I've done it several times myself in the past."

