Mick Foley Sure Classic Hell In A Cell Moment Could Never Happen In WWE Today

Kane is a 3-time world champion in WWE canon, reflecting this win, which his only WWF Championship, alongside runs as World Heavyweight Champion and ECW Champion. To get to that first title win, however, required interruption, which Foley looks back upon with mixed feelings.

"I can't even call it a run-in," Foley said of the encore. "It's a stumble-in and the funny thing about it is that I'm changing the course of wrestling history through my interference."

Austin's momentum would only be temporarily thwarted, as he'd go on to regain the title one night later on "Raw." Still, Foley, who noted a multitude of reactions to the historic event, recognized the magnitude of the moment. "There's no way to overstate how incredibly over Steve was so this is a major deal," he said of the run-in. "I should have a ton of heat being that guy and instead, I come out and you can just feel the audience like, 'Ohhhh, haven't you had enough?'"

Underappreciated though it may be, Foley's involvement in the championship match goes down in history with all of the other epic moments from that night, if only because it would likely never happen in today's landscape.

"In the current day, none of that would happen," explained Foley, "because A.) they would never allow something like [the fall from the cell] to take place and B.) if an injury of that magnitude occurred, the match would be stopped, which is [how] it should be."

