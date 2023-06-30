AEW Rampage Preview 6/30: Castagnoli Vs. Komander, Shida Takes On Valkyrie, And More

This week's "AEW Rampage" features a championship bout, a match-up between two of the company's top women, and the return of Johnny TV, AKA John Hennigan. Claudio Castagnoli is set to defend the Ring of Honor World Championship against high-flying luchador Komander in tonight's biggest match. Castagnoli last defended the championship on the May 4 edition of "ROH on HonorClub," while Komander has put in several impressive showings in AEW and ROH as of late, earning himself a shot at the title.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida returns to action tonight with her first televised match in over a month, taking on recent AEW signee Taya Valkyrie. Valkyrie seems to have developed a mean streak following a pair of failed TBS Championship challenges against Jade Cargill, with the former Impact Wrestling star undoubtedly looking to take out her frustration on Shida.

Additionally, Matt Hardy and Isiah "Brother Zay" Kassidy will take on QT Marshall and the recently-signed Johnny TV. Hennigan has adopted the new moniker after signing a contract with AEW earlier this month.

The last time Shawn Spears wrestled a televised match for AEW was in April, but Spears makes his return tonight with a match against The Blade. As always, The Blade will be accompanied by his partner, The Butcher, ensuring that Spears will have a rough time ahead of him as he looks to walk away from "Rampage" with a victory. As usual, "Rampage" will air in its normal time slot on TNT later this evening.