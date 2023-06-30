WWE Releases An LA Knight 'YEAH' T-Shirt Just In Time For Money In The Bank 2023

LA Knight has been making headlines this week as a fan favorite to potentially win this year's men's Money in the Bank ladder match. But while the world waits to see what happens on Saturday night, a new WWEShop shirt for Knight has officially hit the market.

As revealed on Friday, a "YEAH" shirt, inspired by Knight's popular catchphrase, is available for purchase in two different colors, black or yellow. Both shirts have the same font but in different colors depending on which shirt is selected.

During a recent appearance on "The Bump," the 40-year-old revealed that the "Yeah" catchphrase originated from his early days at the WWE Performance Center a decade ago. He stated, "I was walking around the Performance Center and they were quoting me. Why? I'm a quotable guy, as you can kinda see. Things were happening, whatever, I'd be walking the halls, they'd say whatever and I'd say, 'Yeah!' and it just became a thing."

While his first WWE run didn't pan out, Knight did return to the company in 2021 after time spent winning championships in Impact Wrestling and the National Wrestling Alliance. He made his main roster debut in the spring of 2022 under a short-lived Max Dupri gimmick. After Triple H took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, Knight reverted back to the character he used on "WWE NXT."

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. have both stated in the last week that they would like to see Knight win the Money in the Bank contract. To add to that, Knight was the odds-on favorite to win the men's briefcase according to BetOnline as of Thursday.