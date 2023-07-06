Arn Anderson On The Hardships Andre The Giant Faced For Professional Wrestling

Standing at 7-foot-4 inches, Andre the Giant remains one of professional wrestling's largest and most intriguing figures of all time. While Andre's in-ring accomplishments yielded an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, his wrestling career didn't come without hardships, some of which can be attributed to his lengthy frame. On the "ARN" podcast, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recounted some of the challenges Andre faced.

"It's always an honor to be in the room with 'The Giant, because you got to understand what he contributed to the business and at what personal peril. Just trying to get in a seat, in a rental car, trying to get in a seat on an airplane, all the things traveling and all the issues that went with that. Life was not easy for Andre," Anderson said. "He was a bonafide giant. And the fact that he worked so hard and always had a smile on his face and especially before his back got bad, he was always pleasant to be around. I can only imagine after his back started ailing and how difficult it was. And yeah, just to see him walk by and you're sitting there going, 'My God, he is really a giant.'"

Despite his best efforts to keep a smile on his face, Andre's wrestling career would tragically be cut short, as he passed away from congestive heart failure at the age of 46. His last match occurred about eight weeks before his death, a six-man tag team match for All Japan Pro Wrestling in December 1992. Even 30 years after his death, Andre's name continues to live on.