Photo: Finn Balor Training With AEW's PAC Ahead Of WWE Money In The Bank 2023

In less than 24 hours, WWE will host its annual Money in the Bank event from the O2 Arena in London, England. One of the marquee matches will see Seth Rollins defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The Judgement Day's Finn Balor. As Balor looks to dethrone "The Visionary," he set aside some time to train with one of his former rivals, and current AEW star, PAC. In a new photo posted on Balor's Instagram, he and PAC can be seen standing beside some workout equipment. "Bastards #PAC," Balor captioned the post.

PAC, of course, is no stranger to the United Kingdom, as he was born in Newcastle upon Tyne, which is about a 5-hour drive from London. Though Balor was born just outside the boundaries of the U.K, he is still quite familiar with the UK wrestling scene, having spent much of his early career working around England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

While Balor looks toward Money in the Bank, PAC continues to heal from a nose injury he suffered earlier this year. As of early June, a report suggested that PAC was expected to be back on AEW programming "soon." The specific timeframe for his return was never disclosed though. PAC's last match took place at Over The Top Wrestling in mid-March, competing in a four-way match against Big Damo (fka Killian Dain), Leon Slater and Robbie X.