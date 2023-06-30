LA Knight Expresses Frustration & Gratitude On Wrestling Journey & WWE Stardom
L.A. Knight has been calling himself a megastar since he stepped foot in "NXT" in 2021. But now it seems like the WWE Universe is on board with the moniker as well. However, the road to Saturday's Money in the Bank ladder match in London, England has been a long and winding one for the former proprietor of Maximum Male Models. One that left him both frustrated and grateful along the way.
While speaking to BT Sport, Knight shared that he's been ready to perform at this level of superstardom for a while now. But even though it's been a fact of life for him, the opportunities he needed to shine just weren't working out for him.
"[I've been] sitting in the background being angry, being annoyed, being a little P.O.'d just because I knew I had this to bring a long time ago," he said. "At the same time, I can't say that I didn't live a hell of a life on the way here. I've had a great journey and an amazing time ... I guess it was a little bit of a surprise because for so long you're used to being shut out. You're used to being told no. But now all of a sudden, all I needed was that opportunity. They talk about, 'Well they should strap the rocket to him.' Whether you want to strap a rocket to me or not, I'll strap my own rocket to me and that's exactly what I'm doing."
A Clean Slate (Randall)
The former Million Dollar Champion went on to say that he's finally resonating with the WWE audience because he's finally "talking my trash and I'm doing my thing." But he almost gave up the chance to do that again. Knight revealed that he was almost ready to hang up his boots before returning to the company.
"There was one point during the pandemic. It was 2020 and I just said, 'This is probably it. There's probably no chance for me to make that move again.' And so I kind of just accepted that. Make the little bits of money where I can in different companies and whatnot. Then at some point, as I was in that thought, I [said], 'Maybe I'll make one last overture. I'll figure this out [and] we'll get this done.' Lo and behold, here we are."
Whether it was his heat with a former head coach (which is what led to his initial departure from WWE years ago), doubting his own abilities, or letting the gravity of the ongoing pandemic get the better of him, Knight is firmly looking ahead to bigger and better things.
"I ain't gonna dwell in the past," he said. "The bottom line is here [and] now I'm doing me. I'm being me and there's a reason it's working."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit BT Sport with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.