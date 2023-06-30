LA Knight Expresses Frustration & Gratitude On Wrestling Journey & WWE Stardom

L.A. Knight has been calling himself a megastar since he stepped foot in "NXT" in 2021. But now it seems like the WWE Universe is on board with the moniker as well. However, the road to Saturday's Money in the Bank ladder match in London, England has been a long and winding one for the former proprietor of Maximum Male Models. One that left him both frustrated and grateful along the way.

While speaking to BT Sport, Knight shared that he's been ready to perform at this level of superstardom for a while now. But even though it's been a fact of life for him, the opportunities he needed to shine just weren't working out for him.

"[I've been] sitting in the background being angry, being annoyed, being a little P.O.'d just because I knew I had this to bring a long time ago," he said. "At the same time, I can't say that I didn't live a hell of a life on the way here. I've had a great journey and an amazing time ... I guess it was a little bit of a surprise because for so long you're used to being shut out. You're used to being told no. But now all of a sudden, all I needed was that opportunity. They talk about, 'Well they should strap the rocket to him.' Whether you want to strap a rocket to me or not, I'll strap my own rocket to me and that's exactly what I'm doing."