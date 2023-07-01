Edge's Return, US Title Match Promoted For Next Friday's WWE SmackDown

A select few segments are being advertised for next week's "WWE SmackDown" from New York City's Madison Square Garden. Most notably, Austin Theory will be defending the United States Championship against Sheamus as well as Edge making his return to TV to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Edge, who was drafted to the "SmackDown" brand as part of the 2023 WWE Draft, hasn't appeared on WWE TV since his loss to A.J. Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. The return stint of the WWE Hall of Famer's career is thought to be winding down, but he has said he doesn't want to set anything in stone just yet regarding his in-ring retirement. Edge recently discussed that he'd like to have his last match in Canada. Edge is currently being advertised for the August 18 episode of "SmackDown" in Toronto, Ontario.

The match between Sheamus and Theory will follow up on a match between the U.S. Champion and Sheamus' fellow Brawling Brute Ridge Holland on the June 30 "SmackDown." On the show, Theory defeated Holland to retain his title. Sheamus previously challenged Theory for the title on the May 26 "SmackDown," where Theory came out on top after a distraction from Pretty Deadly.