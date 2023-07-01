AEW's Anthony Bowens On The Cover Of 26 Magazine

Anthony Bowens has been all over the place lately. It shouldn't be that big of a surprise since (as he, "Platinum" Max Caster, and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn say every week) everyone loves The Acclaimed. But the "Five Tool Player" has been a viral sensation as of late. First, he appeared as one of the faces of the new Savage x Fenty Pride collection. Then, his segment with Harley Cameron where he reminded the QTV correspondent that he is gay found its way all around the internet. Now, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion finds himself on the cover of a magazine.

As the cherry on top of a pretty good Pride celebration for him, Bowens recently shared the news on Twitter that he will be featured in this month's edition of the men's luxury periodical "TWENTYSIX." Touted as "The Freest Fighter," the tag team specialist is sporting a cowboy hat, a sleeveless shirt, and leather pants on the main cover. He's almost giving Savio Vega chic, but more high fashion. Additionally, the alternate cover is more of a straightforward (and shirtless) headshot, but with a dramatic look that Derrick Zoolander would surely be proud of.

I'm very proud to grace the cover of this month's @26_magazine available now!!!✂️✂️✂️

If you want to see more of Bowens and The Acclaimed in action as opposed to on the page, there's a good chance they will be featured on "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," or "AEW Collision" very soon. But also, according to Caster, you should also be able to play as the fan-favorite tandem soon in "AEW Fight Forever."