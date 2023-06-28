Max Caster Says The Acclaimed Will Be In AEW: Fight Forever Soon

Fans may not have to wait too long to start scissoring in the new video game "AEW: Fight Forever," even with The Acclaimed missing from the initial launch roster of playable characters.

When a fan claimed they were going to cancel their pre-order because of no Acclaimed, Max Caster was quick to throw a wet blanket on such a threat via Twitter, writing, "Don't do that! We'll be in it soon! We just took pics for the game!"

Caster didn't put a timeline to their eventual inclusion in the game, but the DLC packs that'll start introducing some new faces into the game are already being lined up. The initial sets of DLC include the FTR: Revival Pack, featuring Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Then there's the Limitless Bunny Bundle to give you Keith Lee and The Bunny. And finally the self-explanatory Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack, which provides players with HOOK and Danhausen.

One thing that was not clarified by Caster's remarks are whether or not "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn will be joining them in the game. He wasn't a part of the initial roster either but is clearly an integral piece of The Acclaimed's popularity and appeal.

"AEW: Fight Forever" officially hits video game consoles and PCs tomorrow.