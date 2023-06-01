AEW Fight Forever Deluxe Elite Edition, First DLC Revealed

"AEW Fight Forever" is now available to pre-order, and the first downloadable content for the game has been revealed, as the first four packs will all be included with the deluxe Elite Edition. The Steam page for "Fight Forever" advertises the Matt Hardy Pack, featuring Matt Hardy and Broken Matt Hardy. This first piece of DLC will be free for anyone who pre-orders "Fight Forever." Additionally, the initial set of DLC packs includes the FTR: Revival Pack, featuring Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, the Limitless Bunny Bundle, including Keith Lee and The Bunny, and the Hookhausen Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack, which provides players with Hook and Danhausen.

