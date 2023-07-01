With WWE Money In The Bank On The Horizon, Tommy Dreamer Recounts Famous Ladder Spot

With the annual Money in the Bank ladder matches on the horizon, many are reminiscing on the best moments they have previously produced. Going a step further on Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer recalled what he thinks is the best ladder match moment period.

"When you talk about Money in the Bank, what does Money in the Bank involve? Ladders. What's one of the most famous ladder spots ... that you think about? Terry Funk putting a ladder on his head, and doing spinning in circles, and hitting everybody," Dreamer said, "Trust me, I was on that. I was on his team and he hit me. The way he would sell things, he's so unique. The way he would leave the ring when he'd get hit, like hook the rope and bailout." Dreamer went on to speak of Funk's match catalog. Namely, Funk's in-ring generosity towards stars of the future. Dreamer spoke on how much wrestling owes to Funk, and he had one big example in mind, with how Funk helped to put on a show with a future WWE Champion.

"Go and watch a match he had with an unknown wrestler named Eddie Guerrero that he's supposed to go out there and just beat up, because he's getting this push. He goes out there and has a performance with a young, green Eddie Guerrero in WCW. Because of what Eddie's father was for the industry, and also what he saw in this talent known as Eddie Guerrero. It's an early a** match for Eddie, but Terry saw something in him like he's seen for so many different people. You watch or you hear the documentaries, the Funks are responsible for West Texas, West Texas Wrestling."

