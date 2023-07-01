Angelo Dawkins Comments On What It's Like To Work With Vince McMahon In WWE

Vince McMahon is one of the most polarizing men in wrestling history, with everyone who has interacted with him having something different to say about the WWE Chairman. For longtime tag team star Angelo Dawkins, what he has to say about the WWE figurehead is overwhelmingly positive. The Street Profits member spoke about his view of McMahon on "Highly Dishfunctional," where he praised the controversial figure.

"He was awesome!" Dawkins mentioned, "He always pushed us to be better ... He just wanted us to succeed. If he felt like we weren't doing our best, he'd let us know." Dawkins debuted on WWE's main roster alongside partner Montez Ford in 2019, holding both the "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championships during McMahon's time as head of creative. The 32-year-old WWE star continued, comparing Vince to a coach for him and Ford when they arrived on the main roster. "That's what any coach, any boss if they don't see you giving your best, they push you to be your best in any situation," Dawkins said.

Similarly to others in the past, Dawkins also praises McMahon's perspective on WWE and its performers, adding, "It's awesome to be around and work with someone of that magnitude. He has his eye on the prize every single time, he always sees the big picture ... He's been a godsend." McMahon has been away from the day-to-day affairs of WWE's onscreen programming since his brief retirement last year, though he continues to give plenty of input to the creative team whenever he deems it necessary.