WWE Personnel Reportedly Trying To Vince-Proof Bookings From Creative Changes

Vince McMahon has reportedly been making changes to "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" since returning to the company earlier this year. However, his days of tearing up scripts on the day of the shows appear to be a thing of the past, as WWE officials have reportedly found a way to keep some of their planned booking and creative ambitions in check.

According to a new report by Fightful Select, McMahon has generally avoided tampering with advertised matches. While there have been some exceptions — such as Bayley and Shotzi Blackheart's match being cut from last week's "SmackDown" — he's trying to make good on those promises. As such, the company has been advertising some matches weeks ahead of their planned air dates in an effort to "Vince-proof" them.

Per the report, McMahon reportedly requested new match orders, match times, and additional segments for the June 9 edition of "Raw." However, his input was more significant during the June 19 episode of the red brand's weekly show, as he reportedly ordered changes be made to an important storyline segment and World Championship match within the first 30 minutes.

Elsewhere, several matches on the following "SmackDown" were changed at the behest of the boss, marking the first time that the blue brand's flagship show has experienced any major alterations since his return. Furthermore, McMahon's tampering has reportedly caused some frustration throughout the entire company.

McMahon recently claimed that he doesn't plan to be too heavily involved in WWE's creative strategizing, but that doesn't appear to be the case. Ricochet said that everyone still turns to McMahon, noting that he's still heavily involved in such matters.