Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez Again Extend Challenge To Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B

Around the time of WWE Backlash, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez named Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B as their celebrity dream match. The duo is still interested in the match, and the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champions would like to see it happen at WWE SummerSlam.

"Yeah, we laid it down on the table. If they want to pick it up, that is on them," Morgan said when asked about the possibility at the Money in the Bank press conference. Rodriguez followed up, saying, "Ladies the invitation has been sent, feel free to accept or decline."

Celebrity matches aren't a new concept in WWE, and one even took place at the event Rodriguez and Morgan originally issued the challenge to Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion. This year's Backlash prominently featured Grammy Award-winning artist Bad Bunny, and he faced off with Señor Money in the Bank, Damien Priest, in a hard-hitting street fight at the event.

Morgan previously said that her team's dream opponents look athletic enough to step into the ring with the Tag Team Champions. Furthermore, should the match come to fruition, the new champions wouldn't go easy on them. Morgan also pitched match types such as Last Woman Standing and Extreme Rules for the dream bout.

Morgan and Rodriguez are once again Women's Tag Team Champions after they beat Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey to regain the titles they lost due to Morgan suffering an injury. Their match wasn't without controversy, however, as the finish came about after Baszler turned on Rousey, leaving her open to be pinned by Morgan and Rodriguez.