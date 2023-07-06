AEW SVP Nik Sobic Credits This Star For Attention To Detail In AEW: Fight Forever

Nik Sobic, AEW's SVP of video games, recently appeared on "AEW Unrestricted" to speak all things "AEW: Fight Forever," breaking down the various challenges that he and his team encountered while developing AEW's first-ever console game. Sobic gave props to Kenny Omega for possessing "excellent attention to detail" and for providing constant feedback during the developmental process.

"Kenny Omega deserves 100 percent credit for that," Sobic said. "He had every single roster member's back, much to the dismay of the developmental team, because he was so nitpicky of every single detail. I think it's been worth it because obviously, people are starting to pick up on that [attention to detail]."

When asked which wrestler in the game resonated the most with him, Sobic prefaced his response by saying he didn't want to "give a cop-out answer," before praising the aesthetics of the Adam Cole character. "I think he looks awesome," Sobic said of Cole's in-game character. "I think Kenny Omega has the best entrance, by far, because he's got the dancers in the background, and you can manually control your character's pyro. In terms of playability, and for the pure fun factor, I actually love playing as Abadon, because it's a unique experience unlike playing with any other character."

Meanwhile, Cole — who joined in the conversation with Sobic, Evil Uno, and Aubrey Edwards — said that playing Dr. Britt Baker was "pretty, pretty cool" and praised the developmental team led by Sobic to hone in on the intricate details of his girlfriend's in-game character. "The attention to what these wrestlers actually do in a wrestling match has really been paid attention to," Cole added.

"AEW: Fight Forever" was officially released for consoles and PCs on June 29.